WINNIPEG -- The provincial government announced Monday morning that it will extend the state of emergency in Manitoba.

The province said it was extended to "protect the health and safety of all Manitobans and reduce the spread of COVID-19."

The extension will come into effect at 4 p.m. on Monday and last for 30 days.

The state of emergency was first declared on March 20 and was extended on April 20 and May 17.

There have been 304 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba since the first case was reported in March.