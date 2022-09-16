Manitoba fall harvest 32 per cent complete: Crop report

The report from Manitoba Agriculture says there has been a rapid rise in harvesting progress over the past seven days. This puts harvest completion about ten harvesting days behind the 5-year average of 65 per cent at this time. (file photo) The report from Manitoba Agriculture says there has been a rapid rise in harvesting progress over the past seven days. This puts harvest completion about ten harvesting days behind the 5-year average of 65 per cent at this time. (file photo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island