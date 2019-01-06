

CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba family is hoping to break a Guinness World Record for the largest snow maze.

On Saturday, locals got their first look inside.

“We spent about a good hour in there, found all the fires, and there’s some people carving snow stuff right now. It was interesting to see the process,” said visitor Ken Yost.

The owners of A Maze in Corn in St. Adolphe started building the massive maze back in December.

“It was actually our haunted forest creator that said ‘why don’t we do a snow maze?’” said Clint Masse, A Maze in Corn co-owner. “He’s from Thunder Bay, and that’s where the world record resides.”

“I thought, you know what, it’s going to be a challenge, but it is in fact do-able, so we’re going to give it a shot.”

Over nearly four weeks, their hard work took shape into the large structure that stands today.

The maze will be measured for the world record on Feb. 10.

Aside from the snow maze, there’s also plenty of family activities, including sleigh rides and a snow mountain.

The maze will be open through January and February—and possibly into March, weather depending.