Manitoba family launches lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccination
A Manitoba family has launched a lawsuit alleging their 23-year-old son had a stroke days after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, leaving him legally blind.
Jackson Troy Reimer and his parents are listed as the plaintiffs in a statement of claim filed earlier in March in the Court of King's Bench in Steinbach, the city where the Reimer family lives.
The claim says Reimer, 23 at the time the claim was filed, had been working at Vail Resorts in Whistler, B.C. in March 2021, when he received an email from his employer. The email, according to the claim, recommended employees living in staff housing take the AstraZeneca Vaccine at their first opportunity.
The claim says the email did not provide the warnings associated with the AstraZeneca Vaccine or COVISHIELD.
Reimer went to get the vaccine – either the AstraZeneca Vaccine or COVISHIELD, on March 17, 2021, from the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority at a conference centre in Whistler, the claim says.
Six days later, Reimer started experiencing dizziness, loss of vision and severe headaches, the claim says. He was taken to the Whistler Health Care Centre and then to the Vancouver General Hospital for a CT scan and a neurological assessment.
"The results of the CT scan showed that Jackson experienced an intracerebral haemorrhage, which is also known as a hemorrhagic stroke," the claim says, adding Reimer was transferred to the neurological intensive care unit where he became unresponsive and underwent a craniotomy to stop bleeding in his brain.
"The Plaintiffs claim that the stroke, the craniotomy and all symptoms and damages arising from them were caused as a result of Jackson having been administered the AstraZeneca Vaccine or COVISHIELD," the claim reads.
The claim says Reimer is now legally blind, has memory loss, brain seizures, excessive weight gain, loss of athletic ability, and obsessive-compulsive disorder tendencies, along with several other mental impairments and mental focus and concentration symptoms.
"Jackson's Symptoms continue to be so severe that he is unable to live alone, and requires ongoing assistance with daily activities," the claim reads, adding his symptoms are expected to continue indefinitely.
The statement of claim lists AstraZeneca Canada and Verity Pharmaceuticals (the manufacturer of COVISHIELD), along with Vail Resorts, the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority and the Attorney General of Canada as defendants in the lawsuit.
It claims, among other things, that the defendants negligently represented the safety of the AstraZeneca Vaccine and/or COVISHIELD, and owed a duty of care to accurately inform Reimer of all risks associated with the vaccines.
BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISK OF 'EXTREMELY RARE POTENTIAL SIDE EFFECTS': ASTRAZENECA CANADA
In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for AstraZeneca Canada said, while they cannot comment on ongoing legal matters, AstraZeneca Canada records and assess all reports of potential adverse events associated with the use of Vaxzevria, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.
"From the body of evidence in clinical trials and real-world data, Vaxzevria has continuously been shown to have an acceptable safety profile and regulators around the world consistently state that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects," the statement reads, adding Health Canada granted the vaccine for Canada.
It said more than three billion doses have been supplied to more than 180 countries.
"Patient safety is our highest priority and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines," the statement reads. "Our sympathy goes out to anyone who has reported health problems."
Health Canada told CTV News it has recently been made aware of the claim and is reviewing it.
The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority and Vail Resorts had no comment on the claim as it is before the courts.
CTV News has reached out to Verity Pharmaceuticals and is awaiting a response.
The allegations in the statement of claim have not been tested in court. As of Wednesday afternoon, no statements of defence had been filed.
Defendants served in Manitoba have 20 days to file a statement of defence. Those served in Canada or the U.S. have 40 days, while those served outside Canada and the U.S. have 60 days.
You can read the full statement of claim here.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada makes amendments to foreign homebuyers ban – here's what they look like
Months after Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers took effect on Jan. 1, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has made several amendments to the legislation allowing non-Canadians to purchase residential properties in certain circumstances.
'Leave this with me': Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protester
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a leaked cellphone call, commiserated with a COVID-19 protester about his trial while divulging to him there was an internal dispute over how Crown prosecutors were handling COVID-19 cases.
What is the grocery rebate in federal budget 2023? Key questions, answered
To help offset rising living expenses, the Government of Canada has introduced a one-time grocery rebate for low- and modest-income Canadians. Here is what we know about the rebate.
Spending to increase economic capacity is fiscally responsible, Freeland says in post-budget defence
Defending her latest federal budget, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said spending that increases economic capacity is fiscally responsible.
RCMP arrest 5 while executing search warrant at Wet'suwet'en protest camp
RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a protest camp on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory near the under-construction Coastal GasLink pipeline Wednesday.
'Compostable' food packaging may contain hazardous 'forever chemicals': Canadian study
As Canada phases out single-use plastics, more restaurants are opting to use 'compostable' takeout containers. But a new study suggests some of these supposedly eco-friendly containers may pose hazards to our health and the environment.
Many Canadians like to tell 'white lies' about home-cooked meals: survey
Have you ever had to lie about the quality of a home-cooked meal to protect someone's feelings? According to a new survey by Research Co. you’re not the only one.
Victim of Vancouver stabbing had asked man not to vape near toddler, says grieving mom
The family of a 37-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Vancouver last weekend says he was attacked after asking someone not to vape near his young daughter.
From royal titles to animal testing: The law changes coming in the budget bill
The 2023 federal budget released this week includes a series of affordability measures, tax changes, and major spends on health care and the clean economy. But, tucked into the 255-page document are a series of smaller items you may have missed.
Regina
-
City council waiting for next steps in Experience Regina rebrand
The City of Regina is waiting for an update regarding the next steps for the Experience Regina rebrand.
-
Regina's Dewdney Avenue strip to undergo 2 year renovation project
The Dewdney Avenue strip between Broad Street and Albert Street is about to undergo a major two year renovation project.
-
Saskatchewan to spend $6 million for some hip and knee surgeries in Calgary
The Saskatchewan government is set to spend up to $6 million to send patients to Calgary for hip and knee surgeries.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police release video of 3 people placing 'large container' in dumpster where body was found
Saskatoon Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals they believe are connected to a suspicious death.
-
Saskatoon murder trial on hold as police investigate new revelations
A Saskatoon murder trial is being adjourned to allow police to follow-up on "significant information" that just came to the Crown prosecutor's attention Wednesday.
-
Dog that attacked five-year-old Saskatoon boy involved in three other attacks
CTV News has learned a dog that attacked a five-year-old boy last week had been declared dangerous in February 2022, but the city had lost track of the owner a year ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. family ‘ecstatic’ as 25-year-old murder mystery finally solved
Robert Steven Wright was convicted Wednesday of murdering Renee Sweeney, a little more than 25 years after her brutal killing shocked the community.
-
B.C. man pleads guilty to northern Ont. shooting, Crown drops attempted murder charge
A man who admitted to shooting up a home in Greater Sudbury in 2020 over a drug theft pled guilty Wednesday to reduced charges.
-
Driver caught travelling 200km/hr on major Ontario highway
A 20-year-old has been charged with careless driving after travelling double the speed limit on a major Ontario highway.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in SUV, Edmonton homicide detectives on the case
Police are looking for help in the suspicious death of a man found in a vehicle in north Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Spiritual leader's wife charged with sexual assault accuses police of taking cell phone without warrant
The wife of an Edmonton spiritual leader who is accused of sexual assault has a new lawyer.
-
'Fate was on my side': Lacombe snowmobiler recounts his close call after hitting a wire strung across a river
It was a weekend in January 2015. Jody Blokland was snowmobiling on the Blindman River with his brother and their four kids.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer accused of failing to properly investigate woman's 'repeated pleas' for help before her murder
A Toronto police officer is facing disciplinary charges after he allegedly failed to 'conduct a sufficient investigation' into a woman's 'repeated pleas' for help with an ex-boyfriend that she had come to fear, just days prior to her murder.
-
Man assaulted aboard TTC subway train: Toronto police
A male victim has been assaulted in an altercation aboard a TTC subway train, Toronto police say.
-
A rare weather phenomenon strikes southern Ontario again
Thundersnow has struck southern Ontario for a second time this month.
Calgary
-
‘I started breaking down:’ Friends remember 15-year-old homicide victim
A 15-year-old girl shot to death in the community of Martindale early Tuesday morning, has now been identified by friends and police as Sarah Alexis Jorquera.
-
Woman in custody, charges pending following Lions Park LRT station stabbing
Calgary police say they've arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing at the Lions Park LRT station that stemmed from an altercation between several individuals.
-
Calgary archaeologist launches foundation to support female field researchers
A Calgary archaeologist wants to help more women get out in the field by launching the Fair Field Foundation, an organization to break barriers women often face.
Montreal
-
Bill 15: Quebec tables legislation to overhaul health system
The CAQ government has unveiled its long-promised plan to improve Quebec's public health network. Tabled at the Quebec legislature Wednesday by Health Minister Christian Dubé, Bill 15 promises a major shakeup.
-
'I lost a brother': Funeral held for teen who died in Old Montreal fire
Almost two weeks after his death, a funeral was held in Laval Wednesday for a teenager who died in the fire in Old Montreal.
-
Quebec's health-care reform plan draws backlash from
Quebec's sweeping new health-care plan—Bill 15—drew mixed reaction following its announcement Wednesday. Several health-care professionals say it's a massive undertaking—especially for a health minister who initially said he didn't want reform.
Ottawa
-
LRT
LRT | Stage 2 of Ottawa LRT faces further delay
The long-awaited southern extension to Ottawa's light rail network is facing a further delay, a city committee heard Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cold front could bring brief burst of heavy snow Wednesday
Environment Canada says a sharp cold front is expected to move through eastern Ontario Wednesday, which could bring a blast of heavy snow.
-
Meet Zedd! CHEO's new therapeutic clown
CHEO introduced its new therapeutic clown to patients and the public on Wednesday. Zedd takes over for Mollypenny, who retired last year.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry report must deliver 'clear commentary': family lawyer
A lawyer who represents Nova Scotia mass shooting victims' families said in an interview they are hoping "for clear commentary on what things went wrong and what things ought to have been done better or differently."
-
Cold front to sweep mix of snow, rain across the Maritimes Thursday
A low-pressure system moving north of the St. Lawrence River valley will sweep a cold front across the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
How Portapique residents past and present are dealing with reminders of the 2020 mass shooting
The eve of the release of the final report from the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting is a reminder for residents of Portapique of their small community’s traumatic past.
Kitchener
-
'Fairly emotional for everybody': Teen struck by LRT visits emergency crews who rescued him
Several weeks after a teen was stuck under an LRT train in Kitchener, he’s now up and walking and visited the emergency crews who helped rescue him.
-
Cambridge municipal election candidate suing city after names left off ballot
A retired political science professor says he was “stunned” by the way the Cambridge municipal election unfolded.
-
Businesses weigh in on government’s plan to reduce credit card fees
The federal government is touting plans to help small businesses by reducing credit card fees, but some local merchants say while they welcome the measure, the actual impact it will have on their operations will be minimal.
Vancouver
-
RCMP arrest 5 while executing search warrant at Wet'suwet'en protest camp
RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a protest camp on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory near the under-construction Coastal GasLink pipeline Wednesday.
-
Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in East Vancouver: VPD
A 40-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in East Vancouver Tuesday night.
-
'Something isn't working in the system’: VPD operation highlights concerning shoplifting trends
During a three-week operation dubbed Project Barcode, Vancouver police say they made 217 arrests and recovered nearly $80,000 in stolen merchandise.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO investigating after man driving construction vehicle shot, seriously injured by police in Duncan, B.C.
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a police shooting in Duncan, B.C., on Tuesday evening.
-
Police investigating 'targeted' attempted arson at home in Saanich
Police are investigating what they believe was a targeted arson attack at a home north of Victoria.
-
B.C. parents win battle to put son's Indigenous name on his birth certificate
After 13 months of fighting, the parents of a Campbell River, B.C., boy have received a birth certificate that accurately reflects the spelling of his name.