Manitoba filmmaker’s debut feature headed to Cannes Film Festival

What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep

Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

Here's how much income is needed to buy a home in major Canadian cities

Although average home prices in most major cities have dropped over the last year, this doesn't mean residential properties have become more affordable for Canadians, new data shows. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market in Canada, and the minimum annual income needed to purchase property in these areas.

  • Indigenous groups challenging French-language law in Superior Court

    Two Indigenous groups are filing a legal challenge in Quebec Superior Court on Bill 96, which affects 14 sections of the Charter of the French Language. The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and the First Nations Education Council (FNEC) believe that provisions of the law infringe on the ancestral rights of Indigenous peoples.

  • Vape flavour ban will shutter 400 stores: Vaping Shops Alliance

    A group of vaping shops says the abolition in three months of the right to market flavours for vaping products, as announced Wednesday by the Quebec government, will lead to the closure of 400 vaping shops in Quebec. Quebec Vaping Shops Alliance spokesperson David Lévesque said his industry represents more than $300 million in economic benefits and that the 400 independent shops employ more than 2,200 people.

