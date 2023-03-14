RCMP to announce arrests, drug and gun seizures from organized crime investigation

The Manitoba RCMP is set to announce drug and gun seizures, as well as charges laid in connection with an organized crime investigation on Tuesday.

Police are set to make an announcement and show exhibits from Project Dawgpound on Tuesday at noon at the RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Mounties note that as part of the investigation, officers seized drugs and guns, and laid bribery and breach of trust charges.

Commanding Officer Rob Hill, Insp. Grant Stephen, and Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen will be at the new conference.