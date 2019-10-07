WINNIPEG -- Fire Prevention Week has officially begun in Manitoba, and this year it’s focussing on the importance of planning ahead.

Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pederson, who’s responsible for the Office of the Fire Commissioner, said in a news release this year’s campaign is about making sure Manitobans practice their escape and have a fire safety plan in place.

“It doesn’t take long to prepare and can be a good family project. Practicing the escape plan could make the difference between getting out unharmed and being trapped inside if a fire breaks out. Knowing what to do could make everyone in the family a hero,” said Pederson.

The province offers the following tips to help residents prepare for a potential fire:

Draw a map of the home and mark two exits from each room;

Practice a fire drill once a year, including one at night;

Practice different ways out of the home;

Teach kids to escape by themselves;

Make sure everyone knows how to call 911 or a local emergency number;

Close doors as people leave, because it slows the spread of smoke and fire;

Once people are outside, stay outside. Don’t go into a burning building.

The National Fire Protection Association said once a smoke alarm goes off, people could have less than two minutes to get out. This is why Manitobans are encouraged to have a plan and know what to do when an alarm sounds.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign offers the following safety tips:

Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, outside sleeping areas and in every bedroom;

Check for the manufacture date on smoke alarms and replace any that are 10 years old or older;

Interconnect hard-wired smoke alarms;

Test alarms monthly;

Make sure everyone in a home knows what the fire alarm sounds like;

Agree on an outside meeting place;

Stay outside and call the fire department.

Manitobans can find out more about Fire Prevention Week by contacting the Office of the Fire commission or online.

Fire Prevention Week runs Oct. 6 to 12.