Advertisement
Manitoba First Nation confirms four COVID-19 cases
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 11:41AM CST
WINNIPEG -- One Manitoba First Nation has confirmed four COVID-19 cases in the community.
According to a public notice issued on Oct.6 from Poplar River First Nation’s chief, council and emergency measures organization team, all four of the infected individuals are in isolation. The nurse-in-charge is monitoring all cases, as well as any contacts.
The notice added that within the next week the First Nation will:
- Do a 50 per cent top-up to social clients;
- Distribute infant and toddler formulas and pampers when the order arrives;
- Deliver meat packs to each household;
- Deliver fruit, vegetable and milk products to each household; and
- Issue household and cleaning supplies when the order arrives.
The First Nation reminds people to physically distance from one and another, wear masks when in public and wash their hands.