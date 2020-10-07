WINNIPEG -- One Manitoba First Nation has confirmed four COVID-19 cases in the community.

According to a public notice issued on Oct.6 from Poplar River First Nation’s chief, council and emergency measures organization team, all four of the infected individuals are in isolation. The nurse-in-charge is monitoring all cases, as well as any contacts.

The notice added that within the next week the First Nation will:

Do a 50 per cent top-up to social clients;

Distribute infant and toddler formulas and pampers when the order arrives;

Deliver meat packs to each household;

Deliver fruit, vegetable and milk products to each household; and

Issue household and cleaning supplies when the order arrives.

The First Nation reminds people to physically distance from one and another, wear masks when in public and wash their hands.