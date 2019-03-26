

CTV Winnipeg





Officials at Sandy Bay First Nation are warning community members after a kindergarten student came in contact with a discarded needle at school on March 21.

According to a community notice, the child came in contact with the syringe when they were playing outside.

The child was taken to hospital for an examination, but there’s no word about how they are doing.

The notice said more drug paraphernalia was found when emergency crews searched the school grounds.

As the snow melts, the First Nation, located two hours north of Winnipeg, is encouraging community members to keep an eye out for more needles.