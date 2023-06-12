Manitoba First Nation proposes $5B class action against Ottawa

The chief of a remote First Nation in northern Manitoba is proposing a national class action lawsuit against the federal government for failing to address the housing crisis in Indigenous communities.

Chief Elvin Flett, of St. Theresa Point First Nation, is seeking $5 billion in compensation, as well as an order that the federal government comply with its obligation to provide adequate housing on First Nations.

In a news release, the community says there are nearly 470 families that need homes, but Ottawa provided funding to build 20 two-bedroom units last year.

About 25 per cent of the homes in St. Theresa Point are condemned due to severe decay and rotting while others require major repairs.

Flett says First Nations across the country are living in unimaginable conditions that aren't seen elsewhere.

The community and Flett are inviting other First Nations to join in the lawsuit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.