WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba First Nation releases Cree language learning app

    York Factory Cree Nation recently launched an app to help people learn the Cree language. (Facebook: York Factory Cree Nation) York Factory Cree Nation recently launched an app to help people learn the Cree language. (Facebook: York Factory Cree Nation)
    One Manitoba First Nation has released a Cree language learning app to help support language revitalization in the community.

    On Tuesday, York Factory First Nation unveiled the creation of the app called ‘Inineemowin: York Factory Cree,’ which was developed in collaboration with Vincent Design Inc. and HTFC Planning and Design.

    Inineemowin centres on a map of York Factory First Nation. It includes an interactive syllabics chart; a stories section with audio recordings of local knowledge holders; and eight modules of lessons that offer basic grammar and phrases.

    The app also includes graphics, stories, photos, words, and teachings specific to the First Nation.

    The project, which was created with the help of a committee of language experts, can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play.

    Preserving Indigenous language in Manitoba

    In Tuesday’s speech from the throne, the NDP government said it’s bringing Indigenous languages back into schools.

    “In the very places where language was once silenced, today with the help of elders and language speakers, we are bringing Indigenous languages back to the classroom.” Lt. Governor Anita Neville said.

