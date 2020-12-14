WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba First Nation announced on Friday that it will allow visits over the holidays.

Peguis First Nation released a notice saying its community lockdown has been extended to Friday, Jan. 8 at midnight, but that visiting will be allowed on its ‘Holiday Relaxed Days’ of Dec. 23 to 28 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.

During the Holiday Relaxed Days there will be a curfew of midnight to 6 a.m., however travelling within the community isn’t allowed.

The First Nation noted it will be recording the names and contact information of visitors for tracking purposes, adding that anyone who doesn’t follow community safety guidelines will be removed from the community.

The First Nation asks off-reserve members to pre-register to visit before Dec. 23, and says it will provide people with information on how to screen their family members to make sure visits are as safe as possible.

During Peguis First Nation’s community lockdown there are three-day lockdown periods, followed by two days of what it calls a ‘relaxed lockdown.’

When the community is in the relaxed lockdown periods, households can designate one person to shop for essential items. The First Nation asks its members not to travel any further than Selkirk for curbside pickup, and Gimli, Riverton, Arborg, Ashern and Fisher Branch for shopping on relaxed lockdown days.

During relaxed lockdown, the First Nation only allows travel for essential services.

“The Community Lockdown is working great and numbers have been decreasing,” said the First Nation in the notice.

“Peguis Public Health recommends continuing the lockdown until numbers reach zero or single digits.”