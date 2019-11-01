The Manitoba based Interlake Reserves Tribal Council (IRTC) and member First Nations will be holding a news conference in Ottawa today.

The groups want to highlight concerns they have surrounding the Federal and Provincial governments’ response over the State of Emergency that was called following the winter storm that hit Manitoba over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Interlake First Nations are meeting with representatives from Indigenous Services Canada at 9 a.m. E.T. on November 1 to try to clarify issues around financial and logistical support to deal with the aftermath of the damaging snowstorm, and will speak to media about the results of that discussion and next steps in the National Press Gallery,at 12:00 E.T. in Ottawa.

The IRTC says in a statement that it is of the opinion that the current federal and provincial governments failed these First Nations. The statement also said that the current policy framework and lack of planning exhibited by both federal and provincial governments were inferior when compared to the support municipalities receive when they declare an emergency.

More to come….