Manitoba First Nations appear a step closer to gaining a casino in Winnipeg

The Manitoba government indicated it is now open to allowing a First Nations casino in the province's capital -- something Indigenous leaders have long fought for.

Premier Wab Kinew says there is no specific proposal on the table right now, but he is open to discussions if an offer comes forward.

He says it could involve an urban Indigenous economic zone in Winnipeg or elsewhere.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs welcomed the news, saying First Nations have been shut out of the city while two government-run casinos and a smaller downtown gaming centre went ahead.

Previous governments had said there was no room for a new casino in Winnipeg, and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs launched a lawsuit.

Earlier this week, the NDP government issued a mandate letter to its Crown corporation on gambling, which announced an end to a pause on expansion of the gambling facilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023