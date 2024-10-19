WINNIPEG
    Manitoba First Nations Police Service investigates homicide in Sandy Bay

    The RCMP and Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) are asking for the public’s help after a man was shot dead in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation.

    According to the MFNPS, officers received a call about shots fired in a home on the First Nation around 11:25 p.m. Friday.

    When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man dead.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the MFNPS at 204-843-7701 or Crime Stoppers.

    MFNPS and RCMP are investigating the incident as a homicide.

