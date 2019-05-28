Featured
Manitoba First Nations police service to expand into RCMP territory
The RCMP is transferring some of its work to Manitoba First Nation police service. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 6:22AM CST
The RCMP is transferring some of its work to Manitoba First Nation police service starting Friday.
The First Nations police service will expand its jurisdiction to include Swan Lake First Nation.
A ceremony will take place at a later date to commemorate the transfer.
Anyone who needs assistance from the Swan Lake detachment can call their emergency line at 204-836-2606.