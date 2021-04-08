WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) will be taking over policing duties from the RCMP in Opaskwayak Cree Nation.

In a release on Thursday, the MFNPS said will be taking over police investigations and responding to calls for service as of 8 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021.

"These are exciting times for Manitoba First Nations Police Services, with the police service moving forward to expanding policing service to Opaskwayak Cree Nation," MFNPS said in a news release.

"MFNPS would like to thank Opaskwayak Cree Nation for selecting our police service, as your police service of choice."

In emergencies, Opaskwayak residents can call the MFNPS at 911 or 204-623-8200.

For other-non-emergency inquiries like criminal records, people can call the Opaskwayak detachment at 204-623-8201.

While MFNPS will be taking over current policing duties, it said the RCMP will continue to investigate files that are expected to end shortly. Other longer RCMP investigations in the area will be shared with the MFNPS at the discretion of the commanding officers.

Manitoba RCMP said in a release it will work with the MFNPS for a smooth transition. RCMP said it will continue to police The Pas.

