WINNIPEG -- The Interlake Reserve Tribal Council and member First Nations raised concerns in Ottawa Friday about the provincial and federal state of emergency response during a snow storm that hit Manitoba on Thanksgiving weekend.

The IRTC said in a statement that it is of the opinion that the current federal and provincial governments failed these First Nations.

“The services that have been provided to date have been unorganized,” said Chief Glenn Hudson of Peguis First Nation. “The priority seems to be, First Nations are the last ones to return when any emergencies undertaking.”

The IRTC said that the current policy framework and lack of planning exhibited by both federal and provincial governments were inferior when compared to the support municipalities receive when they declare an emergency.

“With respect to the follow up -- we need to ensure that our people are returned home in a safe, mold-free environment, and to date that hasn’t happened,” said Chief Hudson.

The Interlake First Nations met with representatives from Indigenous Services Canada to try to clarify issues around financial and logistical support to deal with the aftermath of the damaging snowstorm.

“They made some commitments to the First Nations for the Interlake Tribal Council, they want to do it better,” said Chief Cornell McLean of Lake Manitoba First Nation.

The IRTC also called for change to Indigenous Services Canada’s current 72 hour policy -- which indicates First Nations are to wait 72 hours before requesting a state of emergency.