Manitoba First Nations are set to gather Friday for a round dance on Highway 1, just west of the Manitoba boarder, and police are warning about its possible effect on traffic.

The Southern Chiefs Organization said it is not a protest, it says they are coming together to gather attention to what they’re calling inequalities.

“The biggest issue is just simply jurisdiction, the treaty relationship, and how that has not been honoured in a really genuine and meaningful way,” said Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization.

Daniels says they’ll be slowing down traffic but don’t plan on stopping it.

He says participants will be dancing, singing and praying to bless the area.

“The energy of that whole area will feel that presence and that energy,” said Daniels.

“We’re doing it in unity, hand to hand, we’re holding each other and we’re going to dance and sign and pray for a better future for all of us.”

Police are calling it a protest and say it’s happening between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and could cause delays on Highway 17 West between the Manitoba Border and Kenora, Ont.

The OPP and RCMP are working with those involved to minimize its impact on traffic.

Drivers heading to the area are encouraged to check OPP social media for the latest updates.

The group is planning more dances throughout the province, but locations and dates have not yet been announced.