The man who steered Manitobans through some of the worst flooding in the province's history, including the flood of the century in 1997 has passed away.

An obituary for Alf Warkentin says he worked as a meteorologist in Winnipeg and Churchill and was flood forecaster for the province of Manitoba for 41 years.

In 2009, Warkentin told CTV News he takes his work very seriously because after the floods in the 1950's and 1997, he wants to warn people who need it.

Warkentin is survived by his wife, two daughters and son.

A memorial is planned for July 6th at the Westwood Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to agape table.

He will be sadly missed by his friends and family.

Warkentin was 77.

