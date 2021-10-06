Manitoba gearing up for flu season amid fourth wave

WINNIPEG -

The province is gearing up for the flu season amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said the province has already started its annual influenza vaccine campaign.

"The rollout has begun," Reimer said.

Flu shots have been sent out to all personal care homes in Manitoba, occupational health has started offering flu clinics in some areas, and some physicians and pharmacies have received some doses of the flu vaccine as well.

"What we're trying to work on now is the logistics of, in occupational health clinics, for example, offering both a booster dose and the flu vaccine at the same time to staff," Reimer said. "And that's where we're working with Shared Health to get more details on how that rollout is going to look for health-care workers."

On Wednesday, the province announced it is recommending booster shots for frontline health-care workers and people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

All Manitobans over six months of age are eligible to get the flu shot for free. The province said immunization is important for those at increased risk of serious illness from the flu, their caregivers, and close contacts.

More information about Manitoba's annual flu vaccine campaign can be found online.