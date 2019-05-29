

CTV Winnipeg





A coalition of local health charities gave the Province of Manitoba a low score on its efforts to reduce tobacco use in a report released Wednesday.

The report looked at tobacco reduction based on six overarching measures identified by the World Health Organization as having the greatest impact on smoking rates.

The local charities, including the Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke, the Lung Association and others, said Manitoba has more than 150,000 smokers and every year more than 2,100 people die from tobacco use.

“When it comes to monitoring tobacco trends, providing education, and offering support for people trying to quit, Manitoba lacks program funding and stability,” said John McDonald, executive director of the Manitoba Tobacco Reduction Alliance in a release.

The coalition gave Manitoba a D+ grade for monitoring tobacco use and prevention policies, a C for protecting people from smoke, a D for offering help to quit smoking, a C for educating people about the dangers of tobacco, a C for enforcing bans on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship; and an A for raising tobacco taxes.

Altogether, the provincial government got a C average.

The health charities recommend the government establish a social responsibility fee for manufacturers of tobacco products that could fund a comprehensive reduction strategy, which it’s already doing with marijuana.

The U.S. has funded tobacco control measures through an industry paid fee for more than a decade.