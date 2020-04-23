WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be giving an update on COVID-19 on Thursday after announcing the province will start looking at easing health orders.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

The news conference comes one day after the province said it is looking at ways to ease some of the public health orders in Manitoba.

“This will not be a return to normal, there will be a new normal for the foreseeable future,” said Roussin.

The province also said it has no plans to reopen schools before the end of the school year, with the premier noting small businesses, funerals, weddings and baptisms will be permitted first.

To date, there have been 257 cases of COVID-19 in the province.

