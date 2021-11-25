Manitoba giving $6.8M to upgrade ventilation in schools

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is giving $6.8 million to improve ventilation in the province’s schools.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen announced the funding in a news release on Thursday, saying that priority will be given to schools in areas with higher levels of community transmission of COVID-19.

“In consultation with public health officials, our government has provided guidance to school divisions about proper ventilation practices and how they should be maintained,” Cullen said.

“Given the rising number of cases in some regions, this investment will enable schools to follow-up on changes recommended by experienced professionals as one way to further reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The $6.8 million will go towards ventilation improvements that include purchasing stand-alone filters for classrooms and other projects that don’t require construction.

Manitoba Education and Manitoba Central Services will review the applications and prioritize based on mechanical need and public health risk.

Cullen noted that Thursday’s announcement comes the day after the province began vaccinating kids in the five to 11 age group.

“We expect this will have a huge effect on schools by helping us achieve our shared goal of keeping schools safe and open,” he said.

In August, the Manitoba government provided formal guidelines on ventilation in schools requiring them to inspect their systems and seek help from heating, ventilation and air conditioning experts.