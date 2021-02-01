WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier has announced additional restrictions for travel among government appointees and said the board chair of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority will be stepping down.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement in a news release Friday evening, saying Wayne McWhirter is stepping down as chair of the WRHA board following discussion with the premier’s office.

“Due to concerns about COVID-19 variants now emerging and in order to provide additional clarity regarding public health orders, all Manitoba government Order-in-Council appointees, including those serving on agencies, boards, and commissions, may not travel for leisure purposes outside permitted travel areas, effective immediately,” the statement from Pallister reads.

“Should they do so, their appointment will be terminated.”

The WRHA declined CTV News' request for comment.

This is a developing story. More to come.