Manitoba government assigns Lloyd Axworthy to lead study on possible Winnipeg rail relocation

The Manitoba government is calling on the services of a former MP to study the possibility of relocating rail lines in Winnipeg.

The province announced on Tuesday that Lloyd Axworthy has been chosen to lead a study to determine if it would be possible to relocate the rail lines.

"We're going to ask him to take a global view of all these various infrastructure, economic, community and social dimensions that come in with deliberating on the future of rail in the city, in the capital region, in the province, and asking 'What's the right mix?'" said Premier Wab Kinew.

Axworthy started his political career as an MLA in Manitoba representing Fort Rouge. He jumped to federal politics in 1979 as the MP for Winnipeg South Centre until 2000.

He held many roles during his time in office – minister of transport, minister of labour, minister of employment and immigration, and minister of foreign affairs.

"One of the big and crucial issues we have as a city as we've tried to shape it, is make sure the transportation value is not only maintained but given an enhancement," said Axworthy. "At the same time, there are concerns. Clearly, there are safety and security concerns. We've seen across Canada a number of areas where rail derailments have caused serious risks to residential areas, to people. I think it requires us to take a serious look at what that particular risk scenario is for the city."

He noted there is also an increased demand for more land to help with housing and recreational space.

"I'm really pleased to have that option to be able to work with a number of the community groups. I think we have in Winnipeg an incredible richness of people who are deeply steeped in railway engineering, planning, architecture, and development, that we can draw upon the best ideas and thoughts.”

As part of Budget 2024, the province set aside $200,000 to invest in this study, which Kinew said is expected to take two years.

Kate Kehler, the executive director of the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg, said she is excited to see an actual study be done on this topic as she feels it impacts everyone.

She noted a recent study showed 75 per cent of Winnipeggers live within 800 metres of a rail line.

"So it impacts the entire city. It's not just a north-south issue, so this makes relocation a health, safety, environmental and land use issue for the majority of the city," said Kehler.

"There are 240 rail yard crossings within the city limits that have and will continue to impact how the city can develop and plan. If you've got those in your way, you will have a hard time actually envisioning anything different."

In a statement Tuesday, Mayor Scott Gillingham said he supports the province's decision to bring in Axworthy, adding rail relocation was one of his campaign commitments.

"This issue has been debated in Winnipeg for many years, but we need solid information on costs, potential funding sources, and the impact on rail operations, jobs, and city infrastructure. This data will help guide future decisions," said Gillingham.