

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba is watering down its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next few years.

In 2017, the Progressive Conservative government announced a plan to cut emissions by almost two-and-a-half megatonnes by 2022.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said today the target will be less than half that amount -- one megatonne.

The main reason, she says, is that the province is no longer including any carbon tax in its calculations.

The federal government has imposed a carbon tax on Manitoba and three other provinces that refused to implement their own.

The tax is being challenged in court and federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has promised to scrap the tax if he is elected this fall.

Manitoba Opposition Leader Wab Kinew says the government must move faster to protect the environment.

Kinew also says the province appears to be admitting that a carbon tax is effective in reducing emissions.