

The Canadian Press





The Manitoba government is extending a moratorium on fee increases for cottage owners in provincial parks for another two years.

The Progressive Conservatives promised to put the fee hikes on hold after the previous NDP government passed legislation that would have seen lakefront cottages lease fees rise 750 per cent although the New Democrats later backed down on the legislation.

A moratorium put in place after the PC's won the 2016 provincial election was set to expire in July.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires says increases in land lease and service fees will remain on hold until 2020 while the province continues to work with cottage owners develop of a fair and sustainable fee structure.