Manitoba government funds new police detention facility in Brandon

BRANDON, Man. -

The Manitoba government is putting up millions of more dollars for a new detention facility at the police headquarters in Brandon.

It is the latest in a string of recent crime-related promises from the province.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the Progressive Conservative government will do whatever it takes to support law enforcement officers and public safety.

The money is to be used to build new permanent detention cells that will replace temporary modular ones, and the province says it will be a safer environment for both officers and people being detained.

The project was first announced two years ago with an expected price tag of $4.4 million.

The new cost is $8.9 million, and the government says the increase is due to inflation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.