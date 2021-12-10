Manitoba government investing in more renovations for Dauphin Health Centre

WINNIPEG -

The province is investing in renovating the Dauphin Regional Health Centre to provide better health services to all Manitobans.

Premier Heather Stefanson, along with Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon, announced on Friday that the government is putting $5 million toward renovating the health centre, which will increase inpatient capacity and will increase the number of endoscopies and surgeries.

“Our government is building a better health-care system with modern facilities and services in communities across the province, reducing the need for patients and their families to travel to large centres like Winnipeg and Dauphin for care,” said Stefanson in a news release.

As part of the renovations, endoscopy procedures will be moved out of operating rooms and into a space that has been empty for two years after the new emergency department was opened. The province said this will allow for 300 more endoscopies to be performed per year.

“Dauphin is the second-largest health centre within Prairie Mountain Health and these renovations will help enhance the network of programs and services for patients in this part of the region,” said Dr. Trina Mathison, the medical lead at the health centre.

“The renovated space will allow for a significant increase in the services we provide, further strengthening our ability to provide specialized care for area residents.”

As part of the work, the chemotherapy department will also be relocated.

The renovations are expected to start next year and be finished in 2023.

The work is part of around $30 million in renovations that have been happening since 2018.