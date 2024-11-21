Manitoba government investing in new investigative unit to combat crime in the Swan Valley area

The Manitoba government has announced funding to help the Swan Valley area combat drug trafficking and violent crime.

The funding—$265,000—will be used to create a Swan Valley General Investigation Section (GIS) which will help support local RCMP in the region.

"Our government is funding a new RCMP investigative unit to crack down on drug trafficking and other serious crime in Swan Valley, getting more boots on the ground by hiring three new officers," said Justice Minister Matt Wiebe in a news release.

"Today's announcement will increase safety by providing funding for resources that help combat crime, building strong and safer communities."

Swan River, Swan Valley West, Minitonas-Bowsman, and the RM of Mountain have all signed a five-year agreement to have the new investigative unit operate in the area.

"Our valley municipalities have commitment agreements to share our portion of the cost, as well as an investment from the federal government. This GIS unit pilot project is an example of all three major levels of government thinking outside the box, working collaboratively on a common goal," said Swan River Mayor Lance Jacobson in a news release.

The province said the GIS will help with "complex and multi-jurisdictional investigations," and the hope is the program will help take some of the pressure off local RCMP.

"I have no doubt that the establishment of a General Investigative Section in Swan River-Swan Valley will be of tremendous help to the front-line detachment officers and will make an important impact in reducing violent and property crime throughout the area," said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Scott McMurchy in a news release.