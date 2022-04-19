The Manitoba government announced an investment in the Toba Centre for Children and Youth on Tuesday as part of a capital campaign for the facility.

The government is investing $2 million, which will go toward renovations at the centre's new location.

The Toba Centre is looking to raise $15 million to help with renovations at the new location at 710 Assiniboine Park Dr. The money will also go toward creating a fund for future financial support.

Premier Heather Stefanson said the centre is essential in supporting victims and families in healing.

"As Manitoba's only child advocacy centre, with dedicated space to provide a child-focused model to assist law enforcement, child protection, mental health, medical and victim advocacy professionals, we are pleased to support its continued efforts to expand its services to those in need and build a brighter future for all Manitobans," Stefanson said in a news release.

The new location will help the centre provide expanded support for children who have been abused as well as help their families.

The centre was established in 2013 with the goal of supporting child abuse survivors with the focus being on forensic interviewing to help lessen the trauma on kids.