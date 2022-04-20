Manitoba government making changes to moose hunting rules ahead of season

The provincial government is making changes to hunting areas this year to protect the moose population in Manitoba.

Typically, people would be able to hunt moose in specific locations known as Game Hunting Areas (GHA). With the changes, the province said people who want to hunt moose in those areas will now need to be registered and approved in a big game draw.

The province said the change was made so it could better understand the number of people looking to hunt moose in GHAs, as well as to inform population management.

The GHAs that will be affected are 2A, 4, 6A, 7, 7A, 9A, 10, 11 and 17A.

"Licence and game-tag availability for these GHAs for the 2022 season has been set to reflect what is known about recent hunter activity in these individual GHAs, and is not meant to limit moose hunting opportunities," the province said in a news release.

Applications for the big game draw can be filed starting on May 1 and will be open until May 31.

Those who are approved for the draws will be announced on June 21.

More information on hunting in Manitoba can be found online.