Manitoba government ordered to pay $19.3 million to UMFA members in response to 2016 strike

The Manitoba government has been ordered to pay $19.3 million to members of the University of Manitoba faculty after a judge ruled the province violated the Charter rights of the faculty during negotiations, which led to a strike in 2016.

The decision, released on Wednesday, resulted from a lawsuit filed against the province by the Manitoba Federation of Labour, alleging the province interfered between collective bargaining between the University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) and the University of Manitoba in 2016, violating the rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to freedom of association.

Faculty members went on strike for 21 days in 2016.

In the 54-page decision, Justice Joan McKelvey wrote that the provincial government’s conduct “significantly disrupted the balance between UM and UMFA along with their relationship, as well as causing significant discord between UMFA and its membership.”

“There was a serious and substantial undermining and interference with what had been a meaningful and productive process of collective bargaining,” McKelvey wrote.

The decisions will result in $16 million being paid to UMFA members for lost wages, while $3 million will be paid to the UMFA to cover the cost of the strike.

In a statement, Orvie Dingwall, UMFA president called the decision a “bittersweet victory.”

“The Government’s actions were harmful to UMFA members and students at the University of Manitoba,” Dingwall said. “The Stefanson government should recognize the costs of their continued interference and must use this opportunity to change their course and respect the independence of Manitoba’s universities, and workers’ rights in collective bargaining.”

