Manitoba government promising up to $1M to support bid for basketball championship

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is promising up to $1 million to support a bid by the Winnipeg Sea Bears to host the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship in 2025.

The Sea Bears joined the league this year and have posted a record of 12 wins and eight losses so far.

Premier Heather Stefanson says hosting the championship would bring economic benefits to Winnipeg.

The Progressive Conservative government also supported a bid to host the Canadian Football League championship with up to $5.5 million.

That bid was successful and Winnipeg was awarded the Grey Cup for November 2025.

The announcement comes on the last day before a blackout begins on most government new conferences in the lead-up to the provincial election slated for Oct. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.