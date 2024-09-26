Manitoba government says it's on track to hiring 1,000 new health-care workers

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba NDP government says it is more than halfway toward its goal of hiring 1,000 health-care workers since taking office nearly a year ago.

The province says from April to August it has hired 873 new health-care workers to work within the public system.

This includes health-care aides, nurses, physicians and midwives.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says the addition of the new staff will help shorten hospital wait times that have been hammered since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asagwara says the government has turned to recruiting international workers, including working with a group to recruit doctors from the United Kingdom.

Prior to being elected during last year's provincial election, Premier Wab Kinew promised $500 million over four years to hire more nurses, physicians and other health-care personnel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.