Manitoba government set to run more advertising in lead-up to October election

The top of the Manitoba Legislature is pictured on November 16, 2021. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg) The top of the Manitoba Legislature is pictured on November 16, 2021. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI

Authorities worldwide are racing to rein in artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where groundbreaking legislation is set to pass a key hurdle Wednesday. European Parliament lawmakers are due to vote on the proposal -- including controversial amendments on facial recognition -- as it heads toward passage.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island