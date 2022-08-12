Manitoba government spending nearly $1 million on trail development

The Manitoba government is investing $970,000 into recreational trail projects around the province to provide residents with affordable outdoor activities.

Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton announced the funding at a news conference on Friday, saying the money will come from the 2022 Trails Manitoba Grant Program.

“Our government is committed to continue building, maintaining and expanding the trails network in partnership with volunteer and community organizations,” he said.

Trails Manitoba has selected 30 projects approved for this year’s program. The projects will help develop new trails, and maintain and enhance existing trails.

Some of these projects include:

Assiniboine Forest sign and navigation enhancements;

Chryplywy Park Trail enhancements; and

Victoria Park Trail extension and stairs.

Wharton noted that the grants will help trail projects all across the province, including in Steinbach, Dauphin, Ashern, and Swan River.

“Some of the projects in the Winnipeg area include enhancements to the Marconi Trail in the RM of East St. Paul and phase two of the South St. Andrews walking trails,” he said.

The Trails Manitoba Grant Program is funded by the Manitoba government through an endowment fund with the Winnipeg Foundation.

More information on the Trails Manitoba Grant Program, and a list of the grant recipients, can be found online.