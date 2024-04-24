Manitoba government tables bill to end ban on homegrown recreational cannabis

Manitoba is planning to lift its ban on the home growing of recreational cannabis.

A new bill tabled in the Manitoba legislature will allow Manitobans aged 19 and older to grow four plants at home for personal use, putting it in line with federal cannabis regulations.

“This amendment is a direct response to Manitoba consumers and was one of our campaign promises,” said Justice Minister Matt Wiebe in a news release. “This bill will provide Manitobans the opportunity to grow their own cannabis as long as it is done in a safe and secure way. The regulatory framework will prioritize public safety, with a focus on protecting youth and ensuring cannabis plants are not accessible to young people.”

Quebec remains the lone province with a ban on the home-growing of cannabis for recreational purposes.

Activist Jessie Lavoie had been pushing for a repeal of the ban, losing a challenge of the ban last year in the Court of King’s Bench.

In a statement, he thanks the province for lifting the ban.