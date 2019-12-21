WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has announced it will release its action plan to address the recommendations of the 2019 Review of Planning, Zoning and Permitting as part of its 100-Day Action Plan.

In the plan, the province will be reviewing and updating a number of acts, regulations and policy documents affecting permitting and approvals.

“We are committed to introducing legislation that will enable a regional approach to development and promote co-operation between area planning districts and municipalities,” Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires announced Friday.

“We are excited to start with the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region to begin development of a capital region growth plan that will deliver better infrastructure at lower cost and improve planning.”

According to the government, work is being done to create service standards for permitting and zoning applications, and to make inspections more consistent across the province.

The plan also outlines an appeals process that ensures an evidence-based approach to decisions on permits on planning, zoning and permitting issues.

The overall goal is to establish a province-wide framework that outlines roles and responsibilities to help reduce duplication and unnecessary delays, the minister said.