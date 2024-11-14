Manitoba government to permanently fund program aimed at curbing retail theft

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government says it will provide permanent funding for 12 new Winnipeg police officers as part of its public safety strategy.

The government previously funded those officers under its temporary Retail Crime Initiative, but it is expected to continue to address a rise in retail theft and violent crime in some parts of the provincial capital.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe told reporters Thursday that the new officers will continue working with community members and businesses.

"These folks understand that if you can get in, speak with business owners, with customers, with people, make your presence felt, you're going to have a better, higher impact," he said.

The province allocated $1.1 million in July to pay for police to work overtime in hot spots in Winnipeg such as retail stores and malls.

The change is one of a number of initiatives Wiebe announced to combat crime provincewide.

The Retail Council of Canada originally teamed up with Winnipeg police on the initiative, which they have called successful.

The organization said it is pleased the government is focusing on stopping retail theft, but is advocating for the development of a specialized unit.

"To ensure these resources remain focused on retail crime versus being eventually pulled into other commitments, we will be encouraging the formation of a (Winnipeg Police Service) retail crime unit where at least some of these new officers could be assigned," John Graham, director of government relations for the Prairie region said in an email.

The province has also announced a two-per-cent increase in funding for municipal law enforcement and an expansion of the electronic monitoring program outside Winnipeg.

The government also plans to strengthen impaired driving legislation and hire 100 mental-health workers to work alongside first responders, a promise the NDP campaigned on during last year's election.

Wiebe said the government consulted with community groups, social service agencies, law enforcement agencies and Indigenous organizations in the development of the province's strategy.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck approach to make our province safer."

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives said the strategy is Winnipeg-centric, has no timelines and includes many previously announced initiatives.

"It shows that there's no plan by the NDP at this point. It's Band Aids and buzzwords," said Tory justice critic Wayne Balcaen.

The government is also planning a summit to hear from youth on solutions to address the causes of crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.