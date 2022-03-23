Manitoba government to present 2022 budget next month

The Government of Manitoba will present the 2022 provincial budget on April 12.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen made the announcement on Wednesday in a news release, saying the province will outline its financial priorities and plan for economic and social recovery.

“Budget 2022 is about strengthening our health-care system, focusing on affordability, finding ways to invest in our communities and protecting Manitoba’s environment,” Friesen said.

“We must continue to rebuild our economy and work toward resolving something that everyone is concerned about – making life more affordable.”

According to Friesen, more than 51,000 Manitobans took part in the budget consultation process through telephone town halls, virtual meetings, an online survey, and email and written submissions.

The province noted that many residents who participated in the online survey cited health-care as their top priority. Nearly half of those who completed the survey said improving education and increasing mental health and addictions supports is a high priority, and about one-third said investing in infrastructure and preparing for the impacts of climate change should be prioritized.

“Our budget engagement process was primarily virtual this year due to public health restrictions, so we offered Manitobans several channels through which to provide their input,” Friesen said.

“We appreciate the ideas they shared through provincial budget consultations and the insights they shared about the issues that are most important to them as we emerge from the pandemic together.”

Manitobans can view survey results, listen to telephone town hall recordings and watch recorded virtual meetings online.