WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to present its most recent fiscal update Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Brian Pallister, along with Finance Minister Scott Fielding, will hold a news conference at noon at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

In addition to the fiscal update, the province will also release the public accounts report for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The update comes one day after the Winnipeg Metropolitan Area moved to the orange (restricted) level on the province's Pandemic Response Plan. The new measure mandates masks in all indoor public places and limits gatherings to 10 people, both indoors and outdoors.

Manitoba has reported 1,919 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March.

This is a developing story. More details to come.