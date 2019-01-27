

CTV Winnipeg





Manitobans will learn the provincial government’s 2019 budget plan when its tabled on March 7.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding made the date-setting announcement Sunday.

“Three years ago, we made a promise to Manitobans to fix the finances, repair services and rebuild the provincial economy,” said Fielding.

“I look forward to updating Manitobans on the significant progress we have made and the next steps we will take to make Manitoba the most improved province in Canada.”

Fielding also said the province is committed to balancing the budget and reducing the PST to seven percent by 2020.