Manitoba government tries to clarify tax-cut bill as Tories call for permanent relief
The NDP government worked to clarify its plans for a temporary suspension of the provincial fuel tax Wednesday while the Opposition Progressive Conservatives called for the tax to be permanently eliminated.
Finance Minister Adrien Sala said his bill, now before the legislature, is aimed at providing temporary relief for people facing inflation. But questions remained about exemptions from the proposed savings.
"This is a bill that's intended to bring savings for all Manitobans," Sala told reporters.
If passed into law, the bill would suspend the 14-cent-per-litre fuel tax on Jan. 1, for at least six months, from farm trucks, firefighting equipment and vehicles used on roadways. It would not apply to discounted marked fuel used in agriculture equipment or propane used in some vehicles and other equipment.
The Tories have said the bill is confusing because its reference to roadway vehicles seems to indicate that fuel used in snowmobiles, boats and all-terrain vehicles would not get the discount.
Sala, who already had to clarify other details of the bill earlier in the week, said no one will crack down on off-road enthusiasts for using the fuel discount, as long as they fill up at a gas station.
"We will not be policing folks at the pump. All Manitobans, when they come to those gas stations ΓÇª will see those savings," Sala said.
Tory finance critic Obby Khan said the bill does not help all Manitobans. He called for the fuel tax, which brings in more than $300 million a year for the government, to be axed altogether.
"Give Manitobans the relief that they're calling for -- that six months is not enough -- and add in all the fuels," Khan said.
Sala said the government's planned temporary tax holiday is a balance between providing help against inflation and protecting the province's finances. He also fired back at the Tories, saying they never cut the tax during their seven years in office.
The tax bill was scheduled to go to public hearings before a legislature committee Wednesday night. Critics, including some environmentalists and anti-poverty groups, have criticized the bill. They have said it benefits people with gas-guzzling vehicles, and does not help people who ride transit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 29, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
Here is what Canada's drug shortage situation looks like right now
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
'We wish we could've reached that kid earlier,' says online educator about boy's suicide after apparent sextortion
The chat may seem innocuous at first. The victims, often young men or boys, start communicating with someone posing as a young girl, typically on the popular social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat. But with sextortion, which occurs when people are blackmailed for money or sexual favours, 'sextorters' convince them to share a sexual photo or video.
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
Live updates Hamas frees 10 Israeli women and children, 4 Thai nationals
A group of 10 Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals have been handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross late Wednesday, the Israeli military said. The release was expected to be followed by Israel freeing 30 Palestinian prisoners. Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed in a separate release earlier Wednesday evening and have arrived back in Israel.
Provinces are moving away from pap smears, but more infrastructure is needed
Some provinces are moving to HPV tests as the primary mode of cervical cancer screening, and others are close behind, an expert says.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Musk uses expletive to tell audience he doesn't care about advertisers that fled X over hate speech
Billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that advertisers who have halted spending on his social media platform X in response to antisemitic and other hateful material are engaging in "blackmail" and, using a profanity, essentially told them to go away.
U.S. says alleged murder plotter was directed by India and mentioned B.C. killing
U.S. officials have charged an Indian national in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil – in a case they say is connected to the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
Regina
-
Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary
To address wait times, the provincial government announced they will be sending women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary.
-
Pro-Palestinian rally at Regina railyard sees police response, arrests made
A pro-Palestinian protest in Regina sought to disrupt rail traffic in the city’s centre on Wednesday.
-
Regina Battery Depot fire deliberately set, fire department says
A fire that caused significant damages to the Regina Battery Depot was deliberately set, according to the city's fire department.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatoon man just turned 104-years-old and he still likes to boogie
A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104-years-old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
-
'We cannot keep spending': Saskatoon councillors say budget falls short of savings goals
After two days of discussing the 2024-2025 budget, some councillors are concerned about the lack of progress made.
-
Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary
To address wait times, the provincial government announced they will be sending women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 69 crash Tuesday
A 65-year-old from Greater Sudbury was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Tuesday on Highway 69.
-
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
-
North Bay’s top cop announces retirement, search on for replacement
After four years as top cop, North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod is retiring, the local police board announced Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
-
Dow to begin construction of $11.5-billion carbon neutral project at Fort Saskatchewan site in 2024
Petrochemical giant Dow Chemical is going big in its decarbonization efforts at its site in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., with help from the provincial and federal governments.
Toronto
-
'It's hard to understand how they survived': Toronto man's family held hostage by Hamas released
The wait is over for Toronto man Ahron Brodutch and his wife Shari – their sister-and-law, niece and nephews have been released from captivity.
-
Toronto police shot man holding knife in Scarborough home to protect himself from attack: SIU
A Toronto police officer shot an advancing 35-year-old man holding a knife in a Scarborough home last August to protect himself from an attack, the province’s police watchdog has found.
-
15-year-old boy charged in alleged armed carjacking in North York
A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges for his alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in North York.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE ASIRT investigating CPS use of force following Nov. 19 arrests that left teen injured
Alberta's police watchdog has taken over a review of CPS use of force during arrests at a demonstration in support of the people of Gaza on November 19.
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
Southern Alberta dog trainer featured in upcoming Disney documentary series
Calgary-area dog trainer Jennifer Fraser and her dog Daiquiri will be one of six teams featured in Disney's ' The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs'.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after man found dead in Lachine apartment
Montreal police are investigating after the suspicious death of a man in the city's west end Wednesday evening.
-
Quebec may backtrack on university tuition hikes, increase by 33% instead: report
Quebec seems ready to back down from its plan to double tuition prices for university students outside of the province in exchange for more ambitious francization programs at English-speaking universities.
-
Common Front leaves meeting with province without a deal, wants to give negotiation a chance
The leaders of the Common Front of public sector unions didnt' say much after a meeting with Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel late Wednesday afternoon in Quebec City.
Ottawa
-
CHEO staff honoured by Ottawa Fire Services for courageous efforts during Ottawa Hospital fire
Ottawa Fire Services are recognizing hospital staff after a fire broke out at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus last month.
-
Here is Ottawa's winter weather outlook
As Ottawans brace themselves to find out if the canal will reopen this year, El Niño might have other plans.
-
Big and bright: Embracing a maximalist Christmas
Have you decorated your home for Christmas yet? Many are going all-out this year, fully embracing the season, with a 'maximalist Christmas.'
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigating discovery of human remains in Armdale area
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after human remains were found in the Armdale area Tuesday.
-
Man rescued from Moncton dumpster
A man had to be rescued from a Moncton dumpster that was emptied into a garbage truck Wednesday morning.
-
Slow shelter: U.S.-made homeless structures still on hold in Nova Scotia
The Nova Scotia civil servant overseeing delivery of 200 small heated shelters for the homeless is pointing to the need for community "buy in" and proper access to services such as washrooms before they are installed.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener seeing a gradual increase in tiny homes
There's been a gradual increase in building permits for backyard homes in Kitchener. But these tiny homes aren't necessarily small.
-
Safety concerns over Weber St. crossing in Waterloo
Residents are raising concerns about a busy crossing on Weber St. in Waterloo.
-
Waterloo man charged in alleged romance scam worth more than $2 million
Police in Waterloo, Ont. have arrested a 49-year-old man they say posed as a CSIS agent and pursued romantic relationships with dozens of women, ultimately defrauding them out of more than $2 million.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. constructing clinical space beside St. Paul's Hospital so patients can access MAID
The provincial government is constructing a new clinical space adjacent to St Paul's Hospital so palliative care patients who choose to undergo medical assistance in dying or MAID don’t have to be loaded into transfer vans or ambulances and driven elsewhere to get the end-of-life procedure.
-
B.C. attorney general, premier under fire for comments on justice system
B.C.'s attorney general recently made comments in the media and online that "risk undermining the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system," according to a letter published by the British Columbia Branch of the Canadian Bar Association.
-
Airbnb renter whose grease fire set off sprinklers in Vancouver highrise can't be sued by insurer, court rules
An Edmonton man who accidentally started a grease fire while staying in an Airbnb in a downtown Vancouver condo, setting off the building's sprinklers, cannot be sued for damages by the strata corporation's insurer.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. attorney general, premier under fire for comments on justice system
B.C.'s attorney general recently made comments in the media and online that "risk undermining the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system," according to a letter published by the British Columbia Branch of the Canadian Bar Association.
-
Climate activists to unveil 'massive' ice sculpture at B.C. legislature to coincide with COP28 summit
Climate activists in Victoria say they will deliver a "massive" ice sculpture to the B.C. legislature Thursday as part of a protest against the province's liquefied natural gas industry.
-
Vancouver Island volunteer group helps students in Ukraine
Ukraine has now been at war with Russia for more than 640 days. “It’s so stressful,” said Anna Terbiak, a Grade 11 student in the west of Ukraine.