Manitoba government website outage caused by ‘external activity’

The Manitoba government confirmed that there’s evidence to suggest that Thursday’s website outage was the result of “external activity.”

In a statement, the province said additional security measures have been added, and experts have been brought in to review safeguards.

“The province will continue to remain diligent and monitor the situation as it works to ensure no further interruptions of this nature occur,” the statement said.

This news comes the day after the Manitoba government’s online sites and services were down. At the time, the province said the interruption was “related to network and server infrastructure.”

The websites were back up by Friday morning.