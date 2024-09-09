WINNIPEG
    Manitoba grand chief to lie in state at provincial legislature Wednesday

    Manitobans will have the chance to say their final goodbyes to Grand Chief Cathy Merrick this week.

    The provincial government announced the late Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) leader will lie in state at the Legislative Building on Wednesday. Mourners can pay tribute to Merrick between noon and 5 p.m.

    There will also be a book of condolences available at the legislature starting at noon on Tuesday. For the rest of the week, people can sign the book between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., before it’s gifted to Merrick’s family.

    Flags will also remain at half-mast until Saturday’s funeral at Pimicikamak Cree Nation where Merrick served as chief.

    Merrick died suddenly late last week after collapsing outside a Winnipeg courthouse while talking to reporters. She’s remembered as a fearless warrior and a passionate and dedicated leader.

    AMC unveils interim spokesperson in wake of Merrick’s death

    In respect of Merrick’s passing, the AMC announced it would be appointing an interim spokesperson rather than an acting grand chief.

    War Lake First Nation Chief Betsy Kennedy. Uploaded Sept. 9, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)

    The AMC secretariat selected Chief Betsy Kennedy of War Lake First Nation, who will serve as the spokesperson until Merrick is laid to rest.

