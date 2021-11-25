Manitoba hands out 10 fines to people breaking quarantine rules

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government handed out nearly $60,000 in fines last week for breaking public health orders, including 10 fines to people violating the Federal Quarantine Act.

Between Nov. 15 and 21, enforcement officials handed out 33 tickets, including:

Five tickets for $1,296 for various offences;

16 tickets for $298 for people not wearing masks in indoor public places;

Two $5,000 tickets to businesses;

Seven tickets for $1,443 for people breaking the Federal Quarantine Act; and

Three tickets for $8,550 for people defying the Federal Quarantine Act.

This comes to a total of nearly $57,000 in fines in the span of one week.

BUSINESSES FINED

According to the province’s latest enforcement data, two of the five $1,296 tickets went to businesses – The Pas Billiards and Sports Bar, located in The Pas, and the Valour Convenience Store, located in Winnipeg.

The two businesses facing $5,000 fines are New Avenue Hotel in The Pas and The WKND Hair Salon in Winnipeg.

Since the province began its enforcement efforts in April 2020, it has handed out 2,324 tickets, coming to more than $3.3 million in fines.