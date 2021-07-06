WINNIPEG -- Manitoba enforcement officers handed out 58 warnings and 24 tickets for breaking COVID-19 health orders from June 28 to July 4, amounting to more than $30,000 in fines.

According to the latest update issued Tuesday in a news release, 22 individuals received tickets for $1,296. One person was given a ticket for $298 for failure to wear a mask in an indoor public place.

One ticket for $5,000 was given to a business.

Officials said that 13 of the 22 tickets for $1296 were issued to individuals in relation to gatherings in private residences or outdoors, eight were for failure to self-isolate and one to a sole proprietorship.

Officials also noted that enforcement and investigation efforts into all large gatherings and rallies that have been brought to their attention are ongoing.

The province said 3,300 personnel among various agencies are empowered to enforce public health orders, including RCMP, other law enforcement agencies and municipal partners.

Since Manitoba began enforcing pandemic-related health orders in April 2020, a total of 5,030 warnings and 2,040 tickets have been issued. The tickets represent about $2.8 million in fines to businesses and individuals.