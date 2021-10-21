Manitoba hands out nearly $18K in fines for defiance of public health orders

B.C. is in a new and complex phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in which transmission of the virus is primarily in private settings where public health measures are difficult to enforce. In this phase, health officials' "soft-hands" approach – prioritizing education over enforcement – appears to have little impact.

Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel

Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.

